Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.57 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,001,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,267,000 after purchasing an additional 604,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,882,000 after purchasing an additional 633,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kenvue by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,395,000 after buying an additional 2,597,920 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 110.67%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.