Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,822 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $264.66 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Argus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.