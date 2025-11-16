Westpac Banking Corp Sells 762 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.05.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2%

AMGN stock opened at $336.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.