Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

