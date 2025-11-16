TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.75 EPS

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($5.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.24) by $3.75, Zacks reports.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $468.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
