TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.75 EPS

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($5.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.24) by $3.75, Zacks reports.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $468.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RNAZ shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransCode Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransCode Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

