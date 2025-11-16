Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Versus Systems stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.60. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.00.

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.