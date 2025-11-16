SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Stock Position Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 70,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 35,917 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

