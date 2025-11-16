SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,365,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 996,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,261 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after buying an additional 97,961 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 745,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,845,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,735,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

