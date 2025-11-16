First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 166,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.