Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 189,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.63 per share, with a total value of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. The trade was a 17.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

