Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 101.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,493 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $29,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.