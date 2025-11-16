WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IJS opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.