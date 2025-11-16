Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 6,785 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 888,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $94.56 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 121.69%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

