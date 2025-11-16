Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Generac by 81.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 740.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Generac by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Generac Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:GNRC opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

