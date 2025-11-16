Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $11.03 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE TSM opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

