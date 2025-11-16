Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sandisk from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $150.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $254.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 794.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40. Sandisk has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $284.76.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $120,363,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $103,815,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

