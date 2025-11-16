Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

TNXP stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.79. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $130.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 828.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

