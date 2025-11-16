Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,556 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,922 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.93.

CRWD stock opened at $537.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.74 and a 200-day moving average of $471.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of -451.72, a P/E/G ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

