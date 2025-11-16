Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $89.00 on Friday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The business had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 16,561 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,462,501.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 15,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $1,451,299.41. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 139,239 shares of company stock worth $12,454,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vicor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 101,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

