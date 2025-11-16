GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,875 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $53,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.92 and its 200-day moving average is $268.40.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

