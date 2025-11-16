Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Atlas Lithium Corporation $ATLX

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,676 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 2.29% of Atlas Lithium worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATLX. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Atlas Lithium stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Atlas Lithium Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 134.84% and a negative net margin of 9,881.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Lithium Corporation will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

