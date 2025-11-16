Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
