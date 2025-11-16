Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,497,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,460,000 after acquiring an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 705,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 294,881 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IonQ by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after buying an additional 467,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,705,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $443,211.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,496.53. The trade was a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,896. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONQ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

