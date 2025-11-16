Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of STERIS by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock worth $4,814,114. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.6%

STE stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

