Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 20,341 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Oklo worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Oklo by 11.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Oklo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Oklo by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Oklo Trading Down 3.6%

OKLO opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

