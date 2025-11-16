Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.6125.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $404.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

