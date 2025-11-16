Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $85,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $205.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

