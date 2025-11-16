Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Head to Head Review

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usio 2 0 1 0 1.67 CompoSecure 0 1 6 0 2.86

Usio presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.69%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Usio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Usio is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usio $83.85 million 0.45 $3.31 million ($0.02) -70.50 CompoSecure $267.82 million 9.50 -$53.72 million ($2.16) -9.41

Usio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CompoSecure. Usio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usio 3.43% -1.63% -0.28% CompoSecure -24.53% -65.50% 26.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Usio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Usio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Usio has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Usio

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation. In addition, the company offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. Further, it provides a proprietary web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Additionally, the company offers prepaid and incentive card issuance services; and operates a prepaid core processing platform, as well as provides additional services, such as electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition, and printing and mailing services for various industry verticals, including utilities and financial institutions. It markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers; and prepaid card program directly to government entities, corporations, and to consumers through the internet. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Usio, Inc. in June 2019. Usio, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

