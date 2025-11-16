Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 971,867 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971,867 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.90% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $120,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

