Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) & Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Head to Head Contrast

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Heritage Distilling”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $11.21 billion 0.82 $1.12 billion ($10.68) -4.35 Heritage Distilling $8.40 million 15.57 $710,000.00 ($182.60) -0.08

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Molson Coors Beverage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Distilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Heritage Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage 7.81% 8.61% 4.39% Heritage Distilling -254.24% N/A -65.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Molson Coors Beverage and Heritage Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 2 9 6 0 2.24 Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00

Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus target price of $54.56, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Heritage Distilling on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Five Trail, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel’s, Madri, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp’s, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

