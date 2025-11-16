Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 141,541 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141,541 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $381.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.33.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.