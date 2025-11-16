Intech Investment Management LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $216.08 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971,041 shares of company stock worth $470,946,486. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

