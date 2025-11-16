The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.8% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $84,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

