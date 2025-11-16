Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.8% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE CVX opened at $157.61 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

