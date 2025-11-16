Generali Investments Management Co LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,843 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $791,714,000 after acquiring an additional 510,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after buying an additional 478,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $571,736,000 after buying an additional 627,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after buying an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after acquiring an additional 322,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Arete Research upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

eBay Stock Down 0.7%

EBAY opened at $83.85 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

