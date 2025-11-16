Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

