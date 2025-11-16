Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its position in Chord Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,742,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,744,000 after buying an additional 52,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.23.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Chord Energy stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.Chord Energy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,863. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

