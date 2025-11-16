Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $693.50 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.