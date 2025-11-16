Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 3,571 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $467.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

