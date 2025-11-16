Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in VICI Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 34.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

