Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 568,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after buying an additional 314,494 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 211,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

DMBS opened at $49.65 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.