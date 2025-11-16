Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 5,845 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $89.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.