Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. $DKL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.26). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 360.64%. The business had revenue of $261.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 144.98%.

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $48,659.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,135.61. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,884 shares of company stock worth $82,410. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

