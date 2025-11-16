Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 172,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.70%.The company had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.