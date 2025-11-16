Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,189,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises 2.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $26,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $204,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $298,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $22.44 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

