Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Position Cut by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,646 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.