Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE DTE opened at $137.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $143.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

