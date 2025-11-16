Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

