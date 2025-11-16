Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 7,330 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.