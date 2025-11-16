Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.